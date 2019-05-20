Hira Tareen shows the world the real her

Following Hania Aamir’s heartfelt post about her struggles with acne and anxiety, Ali Safina’s wife Hira Tareen has also shown her support and to talk about the life of a celebrity without makeup.

Tareen took to social media on Sunday to share a picture of her sans makeup.

“In a world where people are suffering from anxiety and depression trying to measure up their lives and look to influencers and celebrities on social media, I present you the real me, this is who you will meet when you come to my house unexpectedly. Untamed frizzy hair, untamed brows, zero makeup, zero filters, full of flaws, asymmetry, blemishes, discolouration, eye bags etc. A face where each line and blemish represents my journey and experiences as a human full of ups and downs,” she wrote.

She said it’s important for her to share with her followers that makeup for shoots, events or videos coupled with great lighting makes her skin look flawless.

Related: Hania Aamir inspires celebrities to embrace their insecurities

Tareen says makeup for her is a form of art, a hobby, and a great way to feel put together and groomed.

“Not to conceal who I am underneath the layers. Just like one gets ready for work and wears certain types of clothes or just like a child who wears a uniform to be part of certain decorum and environment, nothing more than that. Makeup makes women feel good because it’s fun but we can’t hide underneath it our whole lives and neither should we assume that those we see on social media who look perfect are naturally that way.”

She urged people to stop every once in a while to appreciate themselves as they are, because that is the most empowering feeling in the world.

Earlier, many celebrities came out on social media to show their support and talk about their own insecurities.

While actor Yasir Hussain mocked Aamir’s post (and got bashed for it), stars like Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Nadia Hussain and Fia Khan all reached out to Aamir and praised her for her courage.

The actresses took to social media to share pictures of themselves sans makeup, with their pimple spots and marks on full display. Their pictures show their own fights and journeys with imperfect skin and the anxiety that surrounds society’s unrealistic beauty standards.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram