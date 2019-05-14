Hania Aamir slams Yasir Hussain for his ‘inappropriate joke’

Yasir Hussain strikes again with his mindlessness, this time tossing inappropriate jokes on Hania Aamir as she struggles with acne.

On Monday, Hania Aamir took to Instagram to get real about her skin and the unrealistic standards of beauty we often impose on ourselves.

“[My acne] would show on camera and everybody started to ask me [about it], started with the totkas [home remedies] and then came the anxiety,” said Hania. “I kept it clean, toner, creams, dermatologists, everything! Nothing seemed to fix my skin and I had my nights AND days of crying. Feeling insecure. Anxiety. Makeup wouldn’t help. I was a mess but I went through it and got out of it too.”

Hania shared that after an intense battle and visiting multiple doctors, she has come to the conclusion that she’s done letting her acne define her.

Related: Hania Aamir isn’t letting her acne define her

“My skin has been better than before. But it made me wonder. Why is my skin defining me? Who has made these beauty standards that we always feel the need to match? Society?” she asked. She slammed the idea that only clear skin is beautiful. “I know that the idea of being “perfect” is appealing to the majority but you don’t need to be an airbrushed flawless image to feel beautiful,” wrote Hania.

However, later in the day, 32-year-old actor, screenwriter and host Yasir Hussain had fans ask him questions on his Instagram account. One of them asked him to describe Hania Amir in one word and his response was pretty insensitive like always.

He answered by calling her ‘danedar’, in reference to her post about her acne.

Hania was quick to respond and called him out while also dragging him for his comments.

‘Muaaf kijiye meray dost ko. Inko aaj kal inappropriate jokes marni ki aadat hogayi hai [Please excuse my friend, he has a habit of making inappropriate jokes nowadays],” wrote Hania on her Instagram story.

She then goes on to explain why such jokes are extremely problematic and said that exploiting people’s insecurities for humour is downright degrading and disrespectful.

She remarked that such behaviour is wrong on so many levels and is downright disrespectful and rude. She ends her note by saying, ‘Degrading is not funny. I’m not laughing, no one is’.

However, it seems like Hania’s rant fell deaf to Yasir’s ear as he still tried to defend his “joke”.

Yasir then posted again on his Insta in which he said that his previous post wasn’t a joke and that acne in Urdu is actually called “Dana”.

Related: Yasir Hussain’s insensitive transgender ‘joke’ draws social media ire

This is not the first time that Yasir has been under fire for his insensitive comments. The actor was also targeted on April 28, for his controversial comments on transgender persons.

He posted a series of photos of him dressed up as a transgender person for his new project Help Me Durdana in which he plays a transgender person.

Someone commented on the photo series and asked why the producers hadn’t cast an actual transgender person in the role. Hussain replied and asked whether the person who commented wanted the job instead.

After receiving a lot of criticism for a ‘joke’ he made about transgender people on social media, actor Yasir Hussain did respond to the backlash. But his response fell short as it didn’t actually apologise for his ‘joke’.

Related: Yasir Hussain misses the point with his transgender ‘joke’ explanation

However, he was also blasted for a joke he made about child molestation at the Hum Awards in Lahore in 2017.

After Ahsan Khan accepted the award for Best Actor In A Negative Role for his performance as the villain in child sexual abuse drama Udaari, Hussain said: “Itna khoobsurat child molester, kaash mein bhi bacha hota [what a beautiful child molester, if only I was also a child]”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.