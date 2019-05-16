Hania Aamir says trolling is never okay, even for haters

Hania Aamir has made it clear that she will not tolerate any trolling or cyberbullying of her or anyone else.

On her Instagram story, she talked about how we need to cut negativity out of our lives. “If you are supporting me and telling people to embrace themselves, then you can’t be passing hate comments to others,” she said.

She said she’ll be a “hypocrite” if she doesn’t stop her fans from spreading hate on other people’s posts.

The 22-year-old urged people to use “nice words” and voice their opinion in a respectable manner. She said anger would only cause fights, and would never solve anything.

Aamir may have been referring to the recent trolling Yasir Hussain received for an inappropriate joke he made on her skin problem. Fans have been commenting on Hussain’s ‘looks’ and bringing him down for his insensitive remark.

On Monday, Aamir took to Instagram to talk about the unrealistic standards of beauty we often impose on ourselves. She said that after an intense battle and visiting multiple doctors, she has come to the conclusion that she’s done letting her acne define her.

Many celebrities supported her and even shared their own insecurities and ‘bare skin’ selfies. However, one celebrity decided to joke about it.

Hussain had fans ask him questions on his Instagram account. One of them asked him to describe Hania Aamir in one word and his response was insensitive as always.

He answered by calling her ‘danedar’, in reference to her post about her acne.

Aamir was quick to respond and called him out while also dragging him for his comments. ‘Muaaf kijiye meray dost ko. Inko aaj kal inappropriate jokes marni ki aadat hogayi hai [Please excuse my friend, he has a habit of making inappropriate jokes nowadays],” she wrote on her Instagram story.

This is not the first time that Hussain has been under fire for his insensitive comments. The actor was also targeted on April 28, for his controversial comments on transgender persons.

