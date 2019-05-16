HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir inspires celebrities to embrace their insecurities

May 15 , 2019

Following Hania Aamir’s heartfelt post about her struggles with acne and anxiety, many celebrities have come out on social media to show their support and talk about their own insecurities. 

While actor Yasir Hussain mocked the situation (and got bashed for it), stars like Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Nadia Hussain and Fia Khan reached out to Aamir for her courage.

Many actresses have now taken to social media to share pictures of themselves sans makeup, with their pimple spots and marks on full display. Their pictures show their own fights and journeys with imperfect skin and the anxiety around society’s unrealistic beauty standards.

Praising Aamir for her reply to Hussain’s insensitive comments, Khan was the first celeb to come out in the support of the Parwaaz hai Junoon actress.

Following her’s response, Hayat took to social media to shed light on her own skin struggles.

Fia Khan posted lyrics to Alessia Cara song Scars To Your Beautiful along with a picture of herself.

Lastly, model Nadia Hussain also posted a throwback picture of her bare face and wrote that she was happy to see “celebrities embrace their real selves in unedited pictures being proud of being flawless and awesome.”

Earlier this week, Aamir shared photos of her acne and asked on Instagram why her skin was defining her. “Who has made these beauty standards that we always feel the need to match? […] I know that the idea of being “perfect” is appealing to the majority but you don’t need to be an airbrushed flawless image to feel beautiful.”

