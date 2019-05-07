Game of Thrones’ Starbucks coffee cameo was a ‘mistake’

No one can disagree that Game of Thrones is the most closely watched and scrutinized show on TV. Many fans noticed that a modern takeaway coffee cup was shown in one of the scenes during Monday’s episode.

A distinctive paper cup with plastic cover was spotted on a table at a feast in Winterfell within reach of characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen during episode 4 of the final season, The Last of the Starks.

According to Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer on the show, the cup was just a simple mistake. “We’re sorry!” Caulfield said in an interview with WNYC radio today, before quipping that “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks.”

Caulfield noted that the gaff is rare for the show since its “prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000%,” and “if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.” While the mistake is certainly a bit embarrassing for HBO, everyone involved seems to be taking it in good humour.

However, HBO has released a statement though confirming that the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake.

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

The coffee chain was also quick to comment on it. “TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink,” the company said on Twitter while referring to its summer menu addition of a bright pink fruit and coconut milk beverage that contains the tropical dragon fruit, also known as pitaya.

TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

While the cup wasn’t intended as an advertisement, who knows what kind of doors it could open for the company.

Related: Celebrities slay ‘Camp’ theme of Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night

Of course, the Internet wasn’t about to let something like this go by without snark. Twitter has been flooding with comments since the episode aired.

You might be having a rough Monday, but at least you weren’t the person who left a Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/GgP1Knz8uV — Betches (@betchesluvthis) May 6, 2019

Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91 — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019

They took 2 years to shoot 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene 💀 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/byCjomSoah — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) May 6, 2019

My nephew Lyle is upset about a Starbucks cup appearing in his ridiculous sword fight program. The real issue is NO COASTER. pic.twitter.com/Yt0BbmYwF6 — Myrna Tellingheusen (@PearlsFromMyrna) May 6, 2019

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has broken records for HBO, with more than 38 million American watching the season premiere episode that was broadcast on April 14.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.