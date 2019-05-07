HOME > Entertainment

Game of Thrones’ Starbucks coffee cameo was a ‘mistake’

2 hours ago

Photo: HBO

No one can disagree that Game of Thrones is the most closely watched and scrutinized show on TV. Many fans noticed that a modern takeaway coffee cup was shown in one of the scenes during Monday’s episode. 

A distinctive paper cup with plastic cover was spotted on a table at a feast in Winterfell within reach of characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen during episode 4 of the final season, The Last of the Starks.

Photo: HBO

According to Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer on the show, the cup was just a simple mistake. “We’re sorry!” Caulfield said in an interview with WNYC radio today, before quipping that “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks.”

Caulfield noted that the gaff is rare for the show since its “prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000%,” and “if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.” While the mistake is certainly a bit embarrassing for HBO, everyone involved seems to be taking it in good humour.

However, HBO has released a statement though confirming that the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake.

 

The coffee chain was also quick to comment on it. “TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink,” the company said on Twitter while referring to its summer menu addition of a bright pink fruit and coconut milk beverage that contains the tropical dragon fruit, also known as pitaya.

 

While the cup wasn’t intended as an advertisement, who knows what kind of doors it could open for the company.

Related: Celebrities slay ‘Camp’ theme of Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night 

Of course, the Internet wasn’t about to let something like this go by without snark. Twitter has been flooding with comments since the episode aired.

 

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has broken records for HBO, with more than 38 million American watching the season premiere episode that was broadcast on April 14.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
game of thrones


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Brad Pitt buys Jennifer Aniston a $79m house
Brad Pitt buys Jennifer Aniston a $79m house
Aiman, Muneeb keep their fans updated on their Umrah journey
Aiman, Muneeb keep their fans updated on their Umrah journey
Lux Style Awards organiser addresses Ali Zafar, Meesha Shafi case
Lux Style Awards organiser addresses Ali Zafar, Meesha Shafi case
Sophie Turner marries Joe Jonas in surprise wedding ceremony
Sophie Turner marries Joe Jonas in surprise wedding ceremony
Game of Thrones fans are mad at Jon Snow 
Game of Thrones fans are mad at Jon Snow 
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.