Game of Thrones star Kit Harington checks into luxury rehab

The hit series Game of Thrones has finally ended after eight years and actor Kit Harington has been affected by it.

He checked into a luxury rehab for stress and alcohol abuse ahead of the show’s ending, which reportedly “hit him hard”, Page Six reported.

The 32-year-old has been at the Luxury Connecticut health retreat for a month. He arrived before the show’s finale on May 19.

He is undergoing psychological coaching, practicing meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to deal with stress and negative emotions. The facility costs over $120,000 a month.

Harington’s wife Rose Leslie, who played his love interest in Game of Thrones, is being “extremely supportive”, according to sources.

“He realized this is it — this is the end,” one of his friends told Page Six, adding that he was in the clinic for stress, exhaustion and alcohol. “Right now, he just needs peace and quiet,” he added.

A representative for the actor said Harington is using his break as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on personal issues.

In the GOT documentary The Last Watch, the actor was seen getting emotional at a table read with cast members where show creators lead them through the final script. When he gets to know that Jon kills Dany, he breaks down in tears.

