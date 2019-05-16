HOME > Entertainment

Game of Thrones fans petition for a Season 8 do-over

2 hours ago

The finale episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will be out in three days but fans are already demanding a do-over.

A petition was started on Change.org, demanding HBO remake the season finale with ‘competent writers’.

“David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition reads.

Fans think they deserve a final season “that makes sense”.

Last week’s penultimate episode ‘The Bells’ got a 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the lowest-scoring episode of Game of Thrones.

