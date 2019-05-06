HOME > Entertainment

Game of Thrones fans are mad at Jon Snow 

3 hours ago

Photo: HBO

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

If any of you are looking to adopt a direwolf, then Jon Snow has the perfect pet for you.

Episode four of Game of Thrones’ final season was full of action. While there were many talking points from the episode, many fans were angry at Jon for the way he treated his loyal direwolf, Ghost.

Everyone was relieved to know that Ghost survived the Battle of Winterfell. However, he has been callously abandoned by Jon without even a goodbye.

Tormund is leading the free folk back home after defeating the Night King and his Army of the Dead. Jon, who is heading to King’s Landing to try to defeat Cersei, asks Tormund to take Ghost with him. Ghost “belongs in the North”, says Jon.

Many fans complained that Jon barely glanced at Ghost as he left him behind.

We are not sure if this is the last we’ll see of Ghost. The direwolf has been by Jon’s side through thick and thin since his first scene on the show.

