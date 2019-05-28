HOME > Entertainment

Former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose makes AEW debut

33 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: All Elite Wrestling/Twitter

Former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut on its pay-per-view Double or Nothing on May 25. 

He made his presence felt following the main event bout between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. He went onto attack Jericho before launching a vicious onslaught on Omega.

Jon Moxley, who used the ring name Dean Ambrose in WWE, had departed from the sports-entertainment after he chose to not renew his contract.

“AEW confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Moxley to a full-time, multi-year agreement effective immediately. Moxley, who was twice voted as Most Popular Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, will make his in-ring debut at FYTER FEST in Daytona Beach, FL, on Saturday, June 29,” said Tony Khan, the president of AEW, in a statement.

“The arrival of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing was the perfect ending to one of the most important nights in wrestling history,” the statement said. “There was no better way to conclude an evening of new beginnings than with the introduction of the best free agent wrestler in the world.”

The statement added, “the chaotic scene that unfolded in the closing moments of Double or Nothing was emblematic of the unpredictability and explosiveness that Jon Moxley will bring to AEW. We’re very proud that Jon has signed a multi-year contract, and he is officially on the All Elite Wrestling roster!.”

 
AEW Dean Ambrose Double or Nothing Jon Moxley wwe


