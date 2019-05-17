HOME > Entertainment

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro passes away

6 mins ago

Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro passed away on Thursday at the age of 39.

The cause of her death is unknown.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” the sports-entertainment company stated on its website. “She performed in the WWE from 2005 to 2008 and was beloved by her fellow superstars and fans around the world.”

Massaro emerged on to the WWE scene by winning the 2005 edition of the Diva Search. She was an in-ring competitor as well as a manager.

The deceased superstar fought for the WWE Women’s Championship at Wrestemania 23. She was also the manager of the tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

She is survived by her daughter Alexa Massaro.

