Depression is as real as breathing: Affan Waheed

Actor Affan Waheed who has been winning hearts with his performance in the hit TV drama Do Bol opened up about his struggle with depression and how he struggled during his divorce.

In a recent interview with Samina Peerzada, Affan discussed his struggles and how it affected his personal and professional life for the very first time. He always has been private about his personal life.

Affan got married in 2016 and the pictures of his nikkah ceremony went viral. Almost a year later he announced that he had gotten a divorce.

“I used to lock my door and howl, go out for drives and cry out loud,” he revealed. “I was so depressed that I was unable to understand what was happening to me. I suffered from extreme hair loss; I denied work for almost nine months.”

He said that it was his friends and family who stood with him in times of need and that his divorce has made him more humble and sensitive, a trait that has helped him to enhance his skills as an actor.

“When I finally got divorced and snapped out of it, I clearly remember the feeling of happiness — it felt as if somebody actually added colours in a black and white picture. It was a bad divorce,” Affan said.

He said his traumatic experience has helped him become more compassionate and empathetic. “Everything in life is very temporary; it passes before you know it. We should not dwell on the past or put a full stop, just keep living,” he said.

The actor urged anyone suffering from depression to consult a doctor. “Depression is as real as breathing.”

Watch the full interview here:

