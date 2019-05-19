HOME > Entertainment

CW releases first trailer for Nancy Drew series

54 mins ago

If you spent your childhood reading about teenage detective Nancy Drew’s adventures, there’s good news for you. The CW just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Nancy Drew series and they’ve taken a dark take on the much-loved children’s series.

It stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy, a part-time waitress who is devoted to solving mysteries. After a patron dies outside her diner, she is all set to uncover the murderer.

Initially, she thinks the husband is the killer but as the paranormal begins to reveal, she suspects a ghostly figure was behind the murder. If you fall in the Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fan club, then we think this could be your next binge-watch.

Nancy Drew premieres on the CW this fall.

