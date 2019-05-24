HOME > Entertainment

Celina Jaitley condoles with Asif Ali’s over his daughter’s death

2 hours ago

Photo: Celina Jaitley/ Instagram 

After cricketer Asif Ali shared the news of his daughter Noor Fatima’s death after battling stage four cancer, Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly took to social media to condole with him.

She posted a message on Twitter in which she shared her sympathies with the cricketer and said that the loss of a child changes a person. She said she has been through this pain recently.

Jaitly gave birth to twin boys, Arthur and Shamsher, on September 10, 2017 in Dubai. Unfortunately, Shamsher did not survive due to a heart defect.

The cricketer revealed in April that his 19-month-old daughter Noor Fatima was battling stage four cancer. His daughter had been receiving treatment in the US but passed away on May 19.

A number of cricketers  as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tribute to Ali and his daughter.

Jaitley has appeared in a number of Indian movies, including No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns. 

