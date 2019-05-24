Celina Jaitley condoles with Asif Ali’s over his daughter’s death

After cricketer Asif Ali shared the news of his daughter Noor Fatima’s death after battling stage four cancer, Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly took to social media to condole with him.

She posted a message on Twitter in which she shared her sympathies with the cricketer and said that the loss of a child changes a person. She said she has been through this pain recently.

Our heartfelt condolences to Pakistani cricketer #Asifali & his wife on loss of their child.The loss of a child transforms a person for the rest of their life, @peterhaag & I have been through this recently & understand their pain. You all are in our thoughts & prayers.. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) May 22, 2019

Jaitly gave birth to twin boys, Arthur and Shamsher, on September 10, 2017 in Dubai. Unfortunately, Shamsher did not survive due to a heart defect.

The cricketer revealed in April that his 19-month-old daughter Noor Fatima was battling stage four cancer. His daughter had been receiving treatment in the US but passed away on May 19.

My daughter my angle returned to Allah last night.

May Allah grant her jannat.

Thanks everyone for you support, love, messages & prayers during this tough time. — Asif Ali (@AasifAli2018) May 20, 2019

A number of cricketers as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tribute to Ali and his daughter.

My condolences and prayers go to Asif Ali & his family on the passing of his daughter from cancer. May Allah give them strength to bear such a precious loss. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 20, 2019

Jaitley has appeared in a number of Indian movies, including No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns.

