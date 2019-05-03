Cake may be coming to Netflix soon

Filmmaker Asim Abbasi has dropped hints that his feature film Cake will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

He took to Twitter to announce the ‘rumour’.

Just heard a rumour that Cake is coming to Netflix on May 15th. 🤷‍♀️ #cakethefilm #eksaalbaad — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) April 30, 2019

Set in Karachi, it is a story of unspoken love between a dysfunctional family. The film takes you on an emotional rollercoaster and will leave you in tears.

It was selected as Pakistan’s official Oscar nominee in the category of Foreign Language Film Award this year.

Cake released on March 30, 2018 and stars Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh and Adnan Malik in pivotal roles.

