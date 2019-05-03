HOME > Entertainment

Cake may be coming to Netflix soon

7 hours ago

Filmmaker Asim Abbasi has dropped hints that his feature film Cake will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

He took to Twitter to announce the ‘rumour’.

Set in Karachi, it is a story of unspoken love between a dysfunctional family. The film takes you on an emotional rollercoaster and will leave you in tears.

It was selected as Pakistan’s official Oscar nominee in the category of Foreign Language Film Award this year.

Cake released on March 30, 2018 and stars Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh and Adnan Malik in pivotal roles.

