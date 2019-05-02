HOME > LifeandStyle

Brad Pitt buys Jennifer Aniston a $79m house

May 1 , 2019

Photo: AFP

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has bought back the house he once shared with actor and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston as a gift on her 50th birthday.

The house in Beverly Hills cost the Fight Club actor $79 million, the Mirror reported.

It has been rumoured that the duo’s reconciliation could be in the offing after Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party.

Sources close to Aniston said that “losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out.”

They had called off their marriage in 2005.

The Friends’ actor separated from her husband Justin Theroux in March 2018.

