Batwoman dons Batman’s mantle in new series trailer

43 mins ago

Photo: CW

The Batsuit has a new owner. Ruby Rose is putting on the Batsuit in the new trailer for the CW’s upcoming Batwoman series.

This particular version of Batwoman follows Kate Kane — cousin to Bruce Wayne, who happens to be missing — as she leaves Gotham City in the midst of a crime wave.

The CW officially green-lit the series earlier this month.

Photo: CW

Batwoman made her debut in an Arrowverse crossover last year. The series airs this fall.

The CW has described the main character as “a highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.”

You can watch the trailer here.

