Avengers: Endgame will be streaming soon on Disney+

35 mins ago

Photo: Marvel

Avengers: Endgame will stream exclusively on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+ on December 11.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement on Wednesday in the company’s quarterly earnings report, The Verge reported.

Iger said he was thrilled with the record-breaking success of Endgame, adding that it is currently the second-highest grossing film of all time, after Avatar.

Endgame broke records by collecting $1.2 billion during its opening weekend.

Disney+ is expected to launch on November 12.

