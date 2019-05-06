Avenger Endgame smashes $2b milestone in record time

Disney’s Avengers: Endgame has officially crossed the $2 billion mark in its second weekend in theatres, smashing the record for the fastest film to reach that milestone, according to Deadline.

Avengers: Endgame is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing Titanic in just 11 days. It took Avatar, the previous record-holder for the quickest film to reach the mark of $2 billion in 47 days.

The film earned a jaw-dropping $1.2 billion on its opening weekend across the world, and since then the film has broken a ton of records since its release. It has become the highest-grossing Thursday release ever, the biggest opening weekend ever (in the US and globally), the biggest opening in China and India, the largest second-weekend box office ever and the fastest to earn more than $1 billion.

With an estimated budget of $356 million, Endgame is one of the most expensive films ever made and saw the conclusion of the decade-long Infinity Saga – which documented Thanos’ plot to wipe out half of the universe’s living creatures.

Endgame is the latter end of Marvel’s ‘Phase Three’, however, ‘Phase Four’ set to begin in 2020.

The fourth phase is set to include the long-awaited Black Widow solo films and sequels for Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Endgame, at 3 hours and 58 seconds, is the longest movie in the MCU’s history. It was released in Pakistan on April 26.

