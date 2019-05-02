‘Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor’ is now on Netflix

For the first time, a Pakistani animated film, Allahyar and The Legend of Markhor, will be made available on Netflix.

Taking to social media, the director and writer of the film announced the news over their Facebook accounts.

Allahyar follows the adventures of a young hero who embarks on a quest to take on animal poachers in his hometown. On the way, he befriends a markhor named Mehru and other animals like a snow leopard and chukar (partridge). The movie aims to highlight themes of preservation and respect for wildlife.

The film which was premiered in Pakistani cinemas on February 2, 2018, features the voices of prominent artists such as Noori-famed Ali Noor, Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman and director Azfar Jafri.

The feature-length film was screened at the South Asian International Film Festival and also bagged an award for Best Feature Film in Audience Choice category.

It won the prestigious Monolith Award at the Infinity Film Festival in November 2018.

