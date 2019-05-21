Anil Kapoor talks about casting Fawad Khan in Khoobsurat

Anil Kapoor’s 2014 production Khoobsurat, which starred his daughter Sonam Kapoor as the female lead, was declined by all male actors in Bollywood.

The film makers faced a lot of problems while casting for the male lead, Kapoor told India Today.

“Nobody was ready to do it. All the leading men had refused to do the film. We still kept looking for an apt actor and Rhea (Kapoor) told me about Fawad Khan and showed me some of his work,” he said.

Kapoor’s younger daughter, Rhea, who was also the film’s producer asked Khan to give an audition and they liked it.

The father-daughter duo believes in making ‘women-centric’ films. Kapoor opened up about his past experiences and said he was advised to not take up movies in which the heroine had a better or equal role.

“But I would always go for films that either had good role for me or the story was nice. Like sometimes either Madhuri Dixit Nene or Sridevi would get the best roles in the films that we acted in together. I did this for longevity,” he said.

He is currently working on Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpant.

