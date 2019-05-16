Angelina Jolie returns in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil teaser

Angelina Jolie is back as Maleficent, the villain in Sleeping Beauty, in the first teaser of the sequel to Disney’s 2014 remake of the classic fairytale but she’s got company.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil sees Jolie’s horned diva go up against a newcomer Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Queen Ingrith. The teaser sets up a rivalry between the regal pair.

Disney announced that the sequel to 2014’s Maleficent would be joining its hefty 2019 live-action line-up in early March. The first movie told the story of Sleeping Beauty from the villain’s point of view, turning the king into the real bad guy.

Related: Kit Harington gets emotional in first trailer of GOT documentary

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will pick up a few years after the events of Maleficent, as the horned fairy joins forces with Princess Aurora as they work to protect the magical lands. The film will explore their complex relationship.

Joining Jolie and Fanning in the film are Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, and Robert Lindsay in undisclosed roles.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres on October 18.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.