Aiman, Muneeb keep their fans updated on their Umrah journey

1 hour ago

After model Amna Babar and her husband, another recently married couple headed off for their first Umrah together.

Pakistani dramas’ leading pair Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony on November 21, just performed their first Umrah together.

The couple kept their fans updated by posting pictures of their trip on their social media accounts.

Sharing pictures of themselves on the plane to Saudi Arabia, walking on the streets of Mecca and heading to say their maghrib prayers, the celebrities have kept their fans posted about their journey.

Several other celebrities have also sent in good wishes to the newlywed couple.

Earlier they made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

