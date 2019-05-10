HOME > Entertainment

After Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger will leave you shocked

2 hours ago

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Anushka Sharma, it’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has found her doppelganger in an international personality.

The Fanney Khan actor’s doppelganger is an Iranian model named Mahlagha Jaberi.

From their grey eyes to their well-defined lips, Mahlagha and Aishwarya’s resemblance is quite uncanny and will make your jaw drop. They both look as if they have been tailor-made from the same cloth.

A professional model based in Iran, Mahlagha has an impressive fan following of 2.7 million on Instagram. Coincidentally, Mahlagha was named the world’s most beautiful woman after a poll, reported Mensxp.

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The actress will be making a red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

