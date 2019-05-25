HOME > Entertainment

Adnan Sami may play Kishore Kumar in upcoming biopic

55 mins ago

Biopics in Bollywood often manage to impress audiences and also result in box office successes.

Biopics like Mary Kom, Bhag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni, and Manikarnika have all done well at the box office.

The Kishore Kumar Biopic has been the talk of the town for a long time. And according to latest reports by India Times, singer Adnan Sami has been approached to play the role of the legendary singer.

Related: Pakistani movie Cake praised by Sacred Games star 

The singer was approached for the role after he recreated versions of Kumar’s classics on a show.

It is believed that Sami will be a perfect fit for the role as he is a singer, composer and a good actor. He will also lend his voice to recreate some of Kumar’s classics.

However, there has been no official statement from the filmmakers or Sami on this development.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Adnan Sami Kishor Kumar


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Happy Birthday Adnan Sami Khan
2 years ago
2 years ago
Adnan Sami shares pictures of his adorable daughter
2 years ago
2 years ago
Adnan Sami Khan blasts Trump on Twitter
2 years ago
2 years ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
adnan sami, kishore kumar, kishore kumar biopic, india, bollywood
 
MOST READ
Kubra Khan shows off ‘dhol’ skills as Mohsin Abbas sings
Kubra Khan shows off ‘dhol’ skills as Mohsin Abbas sings
Move over Fahad Mustafa, superstar 'Musaddiq Hayat' has arrived
Move over Fahad Mustafa, superstar ‘Musaddiq Hayat’ has arrived
Mohsin Abbas Haider, wife Fatima welcome a baby boy
Mohsin Abbas Haider, wife Fatima welcome a baby boy
Hira Tareen shows the world the real her
Hira Tareen shows the world the real her
I want kids but not the mother, says Salman Khan
I want kids but not the mother, says Salman Khan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.