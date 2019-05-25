Adnan Sami may play Kishore Kumar in upcoming biopic

Biopics in Bollywood often manage to impress audiences and also result in box office successes.

Biopics like Mary Kom, Bhag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni, and Manikarnika have all done well at the box office.

The Kishore Kumar Biopic has been the talk of the town for a long time. And according to latest reports by India Times, singer Adnan Sami has been approached to play the role of the legendary singer.

The singer was approached for the role after he recreated versions of Kumar’s classics on a show.

It is believed that Sami will be a perfect fit for the role as he is a singer, composer and a good actor. He will also lend his voice to recreate some of Kumar’s classics.

However, there has been no official statement from the filmmakers or Sami on this development.

