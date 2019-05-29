Adnan Malik talks about how he became Romeo in Cake

The Pakistani film Cake won the hearts of many people with its emotional storyline and incredible cast and Romeo, played by Adnan Malik, was a sweet addition to the film with his lover boy charm.

Malik recently posted on Instagram about the struggles of preparing for the role. The team went through a lot of discussion over Romeo’s backstory, psyche and personality.

“We created a backstory for him. I spent a lot of time with people similar to Romeo in environs that were frequented by them but were totally alien to me. (Including a day with a Christian male nurse on the job and a day in central prison in Karachi, to try and envision what his time in prison must have been like. The cramped quarters, claustrophobia and smell of stale, watery daal on a steel plate stayed with me.) I remember the first day when I wore his wardrobe, donned the moustache, and walked down the street near a commercial market,” he wrote.

The 34-year-old said it was a profound experience as people engaged with him differently. “I looked at myself from their viewpoint and realized that I was no longer Adnan Malik. I was Romeo. The reaction of people to the persona of Romeo emboldened me to get fully into his character. It was a profound experience,” he said.

Romeo’s dressing and sense of style were also a topic for debate. They decided to give Romeo a moustache and add a cut to one of his eyebrows to allude to a more complicated and, perhaps, dangerous past.

“Asim had written him as a young man who wore checkered half sleeved shirts with jeans. I did not think that jeans went well with the character and found a pair of pastel coloured, bell-bottomed pants, which my father wore in the sixties, for Romeo. They gave the character a retro look,” he added.

He believed that the effort put into getting Romeo’s look right was “rewarded very richly”. “He looks like he is from another era, and, in many ways, given his values, he really is. His world view and sincerity are from an era far gone. In many ways, Romeo embodies nostalgia in the film,” he wrote.

Cake finally became available to stream on Netflix on May 15. It stars Malik, Sanam Saeed and Aamina Sheikh in main roles.

