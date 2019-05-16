Actress Urmila Matondkar mocks PM Modi’s cloud and radar theory

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar took a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement that clouds and rain prevented Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter jets during the Balakot air strike.

She took to Twitter to poke fun at the prime minister without naming him.

Thank God for the clear sky and no clouds so that my pet Romeo’s ears can get the clear RADAR signals 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lbgtmIo59L — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 13, 2019

She is not the only one mocking Prime Minister Modi for his comment. In an interview, he had said “On the night of [the] airstrike, the weather was not conducive. The experts suggested changing the date of the operation. I was skeptical about the secrecy of the operation. I am not an expert who knows these [technological] intricacies but I suggested that the overcast weather and rains may help us to avoid [the Pakistan Air Force’s] radars. After many thoughts, I directed them to go ahead with the operation”.

Related: Shah Mehmood mocks Modi over ‘cloud and radar’ remarks

Earlier, Congress leader Matondkar attacked PM Modi stating that his biopic was a joke as he has failed to fulfill his promises.

“The biopic made on his life is nothing but a joke as the prime minister, who claims to have a 56-inch-chest, has miserably failed to deliver anything. The movie made on his life is a joke on democracy, poverty and diversity of India, which has been damaged,” she said.

Matondkar joined Congress in March 2019. She married Kashmir-based Muslim businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3, 2016.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.