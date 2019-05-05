A One Direction reunion is ‘inevitable’: Louis Tomlinson

Four years after British boy band One Direction went on an ‘indefinite’ hiatus, member Louis Tomlinson has said that a band comeback is definitely going to happen.

In an interview with ODE Entertainment, the 27-year-old said he has been asked whether the band is reuniting many times before. “Yeah, I do think it’ll happen. And I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t. But I think it’s inevitable,” he said.

“But ‘when’ is the big question. And that’s something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like, what’s most important is when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually. And I think that’s vitally important for when we get back. It’s just ‘when’ as far as I’m concerned, but I don’t know the answer to the question ‘when’ yet.”

Louis then said that it will “definitely” happen. He added that when he looks back on his time in the band, it’s “only incredible memories.”

“We got to a place musically, especially in the last two albums, that we felt really proud of. When we started off as a ‘boy band,’ and where we ended up musically, it was a very different place. I’m really, really proud of those times.”

