UK Vogue names Meghan Markle among top influential women

June 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Prince Harry’s wife Markle, now called the Duchess of Sussex, was named alongside Scottish politician Ruth Davidson, fashion designer Stella McCartney and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in the fashion publication’s inaugural “The Vogue 25”.

It highlighted influential women working in sectors such as arts and entertainment, science, politics, media and law.

Markle, whose star-studded wedding celebrations at Windsor Castle this month were watched by millions of people around the globe, was described as “one of the most recognizable women in the world”.

“Her influence stretches far beyond the ceaseless coverage of her style – as a bi-racial campaigning feminist from America, she is helping to forge a new 21st-century identity for the monarchy,” British Vogue wrote on its website.

It hailed Scottish Conservative leader Davidson’s “relatable personality and progressive ideas” and said McCartney ran “one of the most forward-thinking and powerful independent houses in fashion”.

Other names to make the list of influential women, whose ages range from 22 to 73, include human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, singer Dua Lipa, models Adwoa Aboah and Edie Campbell and Manchester United Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche. – Reuters

Published in Culture

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

