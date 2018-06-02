Reham Khan accuses Hamza Ali Abbasi of threatening her

June 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reham Khan has claimed that anchorperson Hamza Ali Abbasi has been threatening since the past year.

“Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017,” she tweeted. “Bullies trying to silence me.”

“Hamza Abbasi claims he has read manuscript when it’s not been published? Only possible through fraud or theft.”

She “thanked” the “social media mafia” for promoting her book on social media websites.

Hamza Ali Abbasi  has claimed that Reham Khan wrote ill of Imran Khan, his family and the party’s sit-in in Islamabad.

“The conclusion of the book is that Imran Khan is the worst person and she (Reham Khan) is the best woman on this earth,” Abbasi said.

He claimed that not a single publisher was willing to publish her book due to lack of evidence.

“She will be self-publishing the book,” he said. “When you go to a publisher then you have to provide evidences regarding what you have written.”

Published in Culture, CULTURE

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

See Also

Reham contacted me to defame Imran, claims Salman Ahmad

June 2, 2018 5:57 pm

Will stand against Imran from Rawalpindi: Ayesha Gulalai

June 2, 2018 4:33 pm

Reham’s book won’t benefit PML-N: Rana Sanaullah

June 2, 2018 1:20 pm

Hamza Ali Abbasi roasts Reham Khan for book

June 2, 2018 11:27 am

PTI doesn’t want delay in elections: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

June 2, 2018 12:00 am

Former Punjab governor joins PTI

June 1, 2018 9:50 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 June 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 June 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 01 June 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 01 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 01 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 01 June 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 31 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 31 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.