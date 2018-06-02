The anchorperson spoke to SAMAA TV about what she wrote about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, his family and the party's sit-in in Islamabad.“The conclusion of the book is that Imran Khan is the worst person and she (Reham Khan) is the best woman on this earth,” Abbasi said.He criticized Reham Khan for mentioning and what he said was passing degrading remarks about the PTI chairman’s sons and family.“It is sad that she did not even spare Imran Khan's sons in her book.”“She used inappropriate words against Jemima Khan as well,” he added.Hamza claimed that he cannot even describe 75 percent of the contents in the book.The celebrity lashed out at her stance on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the PTI’s sit-ins in Islamabad.He claimed that not a single publisher was willing to publish her book due to lack of evidence.“She will be self-publishing the book,” he said. "When you go to a publisher then you have to provide evidences regarding what you have written.”

Story first published: 2nd June 2018