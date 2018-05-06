Lake Saiful Muluk is one of the most attractive destinations in the country. Thousands of tourists, from Pakistan and other countries, visit the beautiful lake and enjoy the scenery. However, the beauty at this this destination spot is at risk as many visitors keep littering the place.

The tourists throw wrappers, beverage bottles and many other items which gives an unattractive look of the beautiful place.

Discover Pakistan, a Twitter page which highlights the beauty spots of the country with amazing photographs, tweeted that tourists have started to litter the place before the start of holiday season in Pakistan.

Don’t go to Lake Saif Ul Malook or any area for that matter if you can’t refrain from littering the place. This is what some tourist have done to this place ahead of the start of the season. Be responsible citizens, and keep Pakistan clean! Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V3VEV76cTG — Discover Pakistan (@PakistanNature) May 2, 2018

Seeing the unimaginable amount of littering, we were obviously quite disgruntled and aimed to put all plastic of our goods back in our backpacks. It’s is this simple effort by individuals like us who could make a difference. — Discover Pakistan (@PakistanNature) May 2, 2018

Twitter users in Pakistan suggested solutions to the problems in separate posts. The netizens advised fines and forming of committees to overlook the matter.

My suggestion to cope with ever increasing pollution at tourist places is to impose ‘Cleaning Fee’ of about Rs.100 on each tourist entering areas like Saf ul Malook etc and use that amount to create local employment and clean those places. What do you suggest? #Pakistan — Discover Pakistan (@PakistanNature) May 2, 2018

nothing less than high profile arrests for littering will put an end to this menace. All the more reason they need NOT build new tourist areas — it is tantamount to destroying the environment — Ahmed Ali (@OnCloudNineAAli) May 2, 2018

So Sad It Is The Real Face Of Pakistani Nation Destroying Our Own Natural assets by our own hands — Khalid Mahmood (@KhalidBilal786) May 3, 2018

Citizen responsibility all right<> But Tourism Department must provide the facilities like demarcation of areas to visit, Areas restricted. In and out Routes.Parking lot. Placing of Rubbish Bins and official employed for Rubbish collection — Aay Khokar (@AKhokar) May 3, 2018

Cleanliness is one of the major issues of Pakistan along with health, education and services sector. Heaps of trash can be found on the streets of many cities while sewerage system of the country is not properly managed as well.

Story first published: 6th May 2018