We are harming the beauty of Lake Saiful Muluk with our own hands

May 6, 2018
Raza Haidery

Lake Saiful Muluk is one of the most attractive destinations in the country. Thousands of tourists, from Pakistan and other countries, visit the beautiful lake and enjoy the scenery. However, the beauty at this this destination spot is at risk as many visitors keep littering the place. 

The tourists throw wrappers, beverage bottles and many other items which gives an unattractive look of the beautiful place.

Discover Pakistan, a Twitter page which highlights the beauty spots of the country with amazing photographs, tweeted that tourists have started to litter the place before the start of holiday season in Pakistan.

Twitter users in Pakistan suggested solutions to the problems in separate posts. The netizens advised fines and forming of committees to overlook the matter.

Cleanliness is one of the major issues of Pakistan along with health, education and services sector. Heaps of trash can be found on the streets of many cities while sewerage system of the country is not properly managed as well.

Published in Culture

Story first published: 6th May 2018

 

