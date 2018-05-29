Victim blaming is a widespread ill, says Meesha Shafi

May 29, 2018
Shahjahan Khurram

Pakistani model, singer and actress Meesha Shafi said on Tuesday that victim blaming was a widespread ill that ultimately endorsed predatory behavior towards women. 

Meesha Shafi was responding to a tweet discussing a recent scandal in which an examiner is accused of sexually harassing 80 female students in a private college.

She said that ultimately the victim blaming results in convincing the victim that it was entirely her fault.

Meesha encouraged the girl who came forward with her story of being harassed and encouraged others to do the same.

Meesha Shafi created a stir last month when she accused Pakistani actor Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one occasion. Ali Zafar denied the allegations and sent Shafi a legal notice to which she responded.

