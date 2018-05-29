Victim blaming is a widespread ill, says Meesha Shafi

Pakistani model, singer and actress Meesha Shafi said on Tuesday that victim blaming was a widespread ill that ultimately endorsed predatory behavior towards women.

Meesha Shafi was responding to a tweet discussing a recent scandal in which an examiner is accused of sexually harassing 80 female students in a private college.

She said that ultimately the victim blaming results in convincing the victim that it was entirely her fault.

Society at large is full of enablers and apologists. Victim blaming such a widespread ill, that even the voice inside a victim’s head blames the victim. This endless loop of silence and shame keeps endorsing predatory behavior towards women! Challenge the system, NOW! #TimesUp https://t.co/EDCHvCH3Bf — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) May 29, 2018

Meesha encouraged the girl who came forward with her story of being harassed and encouraged others to do the same.

Exactly! No one takes responsibility to act on serious complaints such as these. The system is rigged my sisters. But don’t worry, we will fix it! For ourselves and for our children. https://t.co/L84NNiePdr — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) May 29, 2018

Meesha Shafi created a stir last month when she accused Pakistani actor Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one occasion. Ali Zafar denied the allegations and sent Shafi a legal notice to which she responded.

Story first published: 29th May 2018