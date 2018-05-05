Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar begins

The Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Auqaf Syed Ghulam Shah Jeelani has inaugurated the 766th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar by laying floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha.

Talking to the journalists after the inauguration on Friday, he said Sindh is the land of Sufis who always preached love, brotherhood and peace to people of Sindh and the whole region.

Jeelani said: “we should follow teachings of our Sufis to overcome differences with each other and live with harmony, brotherhood, peace and mutual respect.”

He said the government had made adequate arrangements to provide all possible facilities to the devotees.

He said that traditional Sindhi wrestling popularly, known as “Malakhra”, horse and cattle Show, agro industrial exhibition, literary conference and musical concerts would be held during three days Urs celebrations.

CCTV cameras and walk through gates have installed in order to provide security to the devotees, he said.

APP

Story first published: 5th May 2018