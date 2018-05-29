The Fold: Pakistan debuts at 16th Venice Biennale of Architecture

Pakistan takes to the world stage in May revealing its first-ever National Pavilion for the 16th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, under exhibition title ‘The Fold’.

Presenting Pakistan’s architectural design prowess to the international community are Coalesce Design Studio, a Karachi-based multidisciplinary design practice, and Antidote Art & Design, a Dubai-based platform that serves the careers of emerging and mid-career visual artists and designers, with the generous support of GAA Foundation, a Dutch non-profit organization that aims to heighten awareness about the more philosophical themes in contemporary art, architecture, and culture.

“It is a huge honor for Antidote to be part of this prestigious event. Although Antidote is a UAE-based entity, coming from Pakistan myself this project is very close to my heart,” said Najeh Zimmermann, co-founder of Antidote Art & Design. “For Pakistan to be placed on the most renowned and the most global of architecture platforms, Venice Biennale, is a huge milestone for the nation and will resound so positively within its design and architecture community.”

Uniting to form the design and curatorial team of the national exhibition project is a team of six individuals: Architects Salman Jawed, Mustafa Mehdi and Bilal Kapadia of Coalesce Design Studio; Assistant Professor Durreshahwar Alvi of Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) and fourth-year architecture student, Zeba Asad; with Head of the Department of Architecture at IVS, Assistant Professor Sami Chohan, appointed Curator by Architect Asad I. Khan, Chairperson of the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners and Commissioner of Pakistan’s national participation.

The narrative behind the National Pavilion of Pakistan

The curatorial and design team explored this year’s theme of Venice Biennale, FREESPACE, within the context of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest and most populated city.

Standing tall as the country’s premier industrial and financial center, Karachi continues to draw people from all over Pakistan in search of employment opportunities and improved livelihoods. Moreover, the city is also home to a large number of immigrants from near-by countries facing regional conflicts and economic deprivation. This influx has seen Karachi grow from a city of about one million inhabitants in 1950 into an ethnically and linguistically diverse metropolis of over 20 million today.

Inside The Fold

The Pavilion of Pakistan, titled The Fold, explores these ideas of limitation and interdependence, inviting visitors to comprehend FREESPACE as a consequence of unity, mutuality and harmony amidst a restrictive physicality. This makes it simultaneously a global as well as a local phenomenon.

Curator of the Pakistan Pavilion, Sami Chohan says: “The Fold will be the first-ever Pavilion of Pakistan at the prestigious International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. It takes inspiration from the tangible and intangible qualities of open spaces embedded within the numerous informal settlements of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest and most populated city. Despite confined physical conditions, these spaces remain full of life and vitality, making enough room for everyone through an overwhelming sense of community that builds and thrives on consensus. Layered with ideas of limitation and interdependence, our proposal echoes these qualities, inviting visitors to comprehend FREESPACE as a consequence of unity, mutuality and harmony.”

Located in the Levante section of the Gardens of Marinaressa, the Pavilion is composed of a layer of unevenly spaced verticals, consuming a small portion of the garden. Upon closer proximity and inspection, the layer reveals itself as a singular folding system, with the intention to confine, while partially reveal what it encloses. Conceptually, it is an abstraction of the verticality, multiplicity, and systematic irregularity characteristic of the physical limitations of informal settlements. The subtle tapering of the profile suggests the tendency of these settlements to rise in synchronization. A gap where the two ends overlap forms a constricted opening leading inside. Once inside, a set of axes animate the space – relying on consensus for activation.

Coinciding with the National Pavilion of Pakistan, Coalesce Design Studio, in partnership with Antidote Art & Design, also exhibits its work under VENICE DESIGN, the largest international design exhibition running alongside La Biennale di Venezia.

Organized by the GAA Foundation – supporters of Pakistan’s entry into the Biennale – the third edition of VENICE DESIGN will be held at the European Cultural Centre and will show design from 50 international creators from 30 different countries and of various cultural backgrounds.

Story first published: 29th May 2018