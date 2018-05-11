‘Thackeray’ star apologizes to former girlfriends

May 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The versatile Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has apologized to his former girlfriends for portraying them in his memoir.

Siddiqui’s book An Ordinary Life: A Memoir was released in India last year.

In an interview with Scroll.in, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said it was “a bad experience in his life” and he made a huge mistake.

“I have withdrawn the book. I have also apologized for it,” the actor said.

Siddiqui said it was a 209-page memoir out of which the media focussed on four pages, and that made him sad.

“We live in a hypocritical society. I don’t think we should compromise on the truth though.”

The actor also spoke about his upcoming biopics Manto and Thackeray.

“That’s so interesting for me. That’s the joy of being an actor. I am exploring a personality, but I don’t have to be aligned to the politics of one or the other.”

“With Manto, I did not have any videos to reference. We just had some photos and through those we tried to imagine how he would stand, walk etc.”

“However, Balasaheb Thackeray is larger than life and there are thousands of videos and hundreds of people to guide and correct us.”

Published in Culture

Story first published: 11th May 2018

 

