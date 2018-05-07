Sonam Kapoor’s glitzy Mehendi ceremony

May 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to get married tomorrow (Tuesday). While some fans of the Bollywood superstar can’t wait for videos and pictures of her wedding to hit social media, here are some images from her Mehndi ceremony that have made their way onto the internet. 

Anand comes from a Delhi-based entrepreneurial family. His grandfather Harish Ahuja is the owner of a garment manufacturing company, Shahi Exports.

According to media reports, Ahuja is a Wharton Business School alumnus and before he founded the label Bhane, he was a banker.

Published in Culture

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

See Also

Bollywood’s Salman Khan back in Indian court in antelope killing case

May 7, 2018 10:00 am

102 not out – Big B, Chintu reunite to deliver a classic

May 7, 2018 9:41 am

Nobody rapes anyone in Bollywood, it’s all consensual: Rakhi Sawant

April 30, 2018 7:13 pm

Priyanka: I’m a proud woman of colour but that’s not the only thing that defines me

April 29, 2018 3:24 pm

Salman Khan thanks fans for support

April 10, 2018 9:28 am

India’s eco warriors who sent Bollywood’s Khan to jail

April 8, 2018 8:53 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.