Salman Khan’s Race 3 trailer has inspired some savage hilarious tweets…

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Salman Khan’s upcoming Race 3 has an ensemble cast to its name but that did not stop Twitterati from making fun of the movie’s trailer, which hit the internet yesterday. Here are some hilarious memes inspired by the trailer:-

Published in Culture

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

Twitter tweak steps up fight against trolls

May 16, 2018 3:35 am

Moammar Rana’s upcoming film’s poster promises action, intensity

May 15, 2018 5:35 pm

Women take over the red carpet at Cannes

May 13, 2018 6:41 pm

Salman, Shah Rukh reignite ‘Karan-Arjun’ memories at Sonam’s wedding

May 9, 2018 7:27 pm

10 times Ahsan Iqbal spoke of peace on social media

May 7, 2018 1:17 pm

Bollywood’s Salman Khan back in Indian court in antelope killing case

May 7, 2018 10:00 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.