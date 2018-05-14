Ranveer becomes Hulk in upcoming movie Simmba

Indian actor Ranveer Singh has totally reshaped his body for an upcoming movie ‘Simmba’.

In a picture, the Padmavaat actor doesn’t look like Ranveer Singh but the Hulk of Hollywood.

According to Indian media, director Rohit Shetty wanted his hero to be the best in shape.

Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ is the Hindi remake of the Telegu film, ‘Temper’, and Ranveer is playing a cop in the movie.

“It’s time to put the blinkers on, put my head down, work hard, and acquire the body that he wants,” Ranveer said when Shetty told him to work on his body.

‘Simmba’ also stars Sara Ali Khan and will hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

