Ramazan recipe: Chicken Fritters

Chicken fritters is one of the easiest dish to make and can be enjoyed with ketchup and mayonnaise. Here is how you can prepare this simple yet mouthwatering snack for your loved ones.

Ingredients:

Two tablespoons cooking oil

500 grams boneless chicken

One teaspoon grounded cumin

Half teaspoon salt

One chopped onion

Two chopped green chilies

One teaspoon ginger garlic paste

Two teaspoon vinegar

One cup yoghurt

One teaspoon lemon juice

Mixture:

Take a bowl and include salt, onions, green chilies, garlic paste, cumin, yoghurt, lemon juice and vinegar.

Blend till it is fine.

Takes the mixture and refigerate for 40 minute.

Add the chicken in the batter.

Fry the fritters till they are golden brown in color.

Serve with mayonnaise and ketchup.

