Ramazan recipe: Chicken Fritters

May 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Chicken fritters is one of the easiest dish to make and can be enjoyed with ketchup and mayonnaise. Here is how you can prepare this simple yet mouthwatering snack for your loved ones.

Ingredients:

  • Two tablespoons cooking oil
  • 500 grams boneless chicken
  • One teaspoon grounded cumin
  • Half teaspoon salt
  • One chopped onion
  • Two chopped green chilies
  • One teaspoon ginger garlic paste
  • Two teaspoon vinegar
  • One cup yoghurt
  • One teaspoon lemon juice

Mixture:

  • Take a bowl and include salt, onions, green chilies, garlic paste, cumin, yoghurt, lemon juice and vinegar.
  • Blend till it is fine.
  • Takes the mixture and refigerate for 40 minute.
  • Add the chicken in the batter.
  • Fry the fritters till they are golden brown in color.
  • Serve with mayonnaise and ketchup.
Published in Culture

Story first published: 20th May 2018

 

