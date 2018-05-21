PIA invites newly-wed Royal couple to visit Pakistan’s northern areas

The PIA has invited the newly-wed Royal couple Prince Harry and Princess Meghan to visit the northern areas of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the national flag carrier said “we watched the Royal Wedding and remembered Princess Diana and her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan”.

We watched the #RoyalWeddding & remembered #PrincessDiana & her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan, & we thought how wonderful it would be for the newly weds to visit our northern splendours as well! So #PrinceHarry & #PrincessMeghan, we are ready, just let us know when! #PIA pic.twitter.com/2aVtnqxeZ4 — PIA (@Official_PIA) May 19, 2018

“We thought how wonderful it be for the newly wed to visit our northern splendours as well,” the PIA said. “So Prince Harry & Princess Meghan, we are ready, just let us know when!”

Story first published: 21st May 2018