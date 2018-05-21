PIA invites newly-wed Royal couple to visit Pakistan’s northern areas

May 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The PIA has invited the newly-wed Royal couple Prince Harry and Princess Meghan to visit the northern areas of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the national flag carrier said “we watched the Royal Wedding and remembered Princess Diana and her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan”.

“We thought how wonderful it be for the newly wed to visit our northern splendours as well,” the PIA said. “So Prince Harry & Princess Meghan, we are ready, just let us know when!”

