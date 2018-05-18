Pakistan gets its first 7:1 audio recording studio in Karachi

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Karachi saw the launch of Pakistan’s first 7:1 audio recording studio on Tuesday.

Leading band member of Mizmaar, Kashan Admani, is the brains behind Pakistan’s first international standard commercial 7:1 surround audio recording and post-production facility. He set up his own recording studio and production company, Dream Station Productions, in Karachi’s DHA in 2005. He has now had renowned studio designer John H Brandt and foreign engineers revamp the space.

According to Admani, this is the first studio in Pakistan that can cater to surround film mixing. “The facility was not available in Pakistan.”

Musicians are overjoyed. “I saw the door and that’s when I fell in love with this studio,” says singer Momina Mustehsan. “I think this place is super awesome. I like the way I sound and I like the way I can hear stuff here on the speakers and on the system.”

Mustehsan said all the equipment was incredible.

“Great sounding room, man,” says percussionist Louis John Pinto alias Gumby. “I like how the different frequencies are sounding in different parts of the room.”

Published in Culture, Pakistan

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

See Also

Explainer: Army’s sacrifices and civil-military tension in Pakistan

May 17, 2018 11:30 pm

Ramazan message by UK High Commissioner to Pakistan

May 17, 2018 8:14 pm

India provided no evidence against Hafiz Saeed: DG ISPR

May 17, 2018 8:13 pm

PM Abbasi, CM Punjab pay tribute to martyred Col Sohail Abid

May 17, 2018 5:10 pm

Ahsan Iqbal attends first event after assassination attempt

May 17, 2018 3:29 pm

PML-N MNA Ghulam Rasool Sahi resigns from NA, joins PTI

May 17, 2018 2:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.