Pakistan gets its first 7:1 audio recording studio in Karachi

Karachi saw the launch of Pakistan’s first 7:1 audio recording studio on Tuesday.

Leading band member of Mizmaar, Kashan Admani, is the brains behind Pakistan’s first international standard commercial 7:1 surround audio recording and post-production facility. He set up his own recording studio and production company, Dream Station Productions, in Karachi’s DHA in 2005. He has now had renowned studio designer John H Brandt and foreign engineers revamp the space.

According to Admani, this is the first studio in Pakistan that can cater to surround film mixing. “The facility was not available in Pakistan.”

Musicians are overjoyed. “I saw the door and that’s when I fell in love with this studio,” says singer Momina Mustehsan. “I think this place is super awesome. I like the way I sound and I like the way I can hear stuff here on the speakers and on the system.”

Mustehsan said all the equipment was incredible.

“Great sounding room, man,” says percussionist Louis John Pinto alias Gumby. “I like how the different frequencies are sounding in different parts of the room.”

Story first published: 18th May 2018