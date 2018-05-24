Pakistan bans screening of Indian movies in cinemas

May 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

An advertising poster for an Indian film is seen outside a movie theater in Karachi, Pakistan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The Ministry of Information has banned the screening of Indian movies in Pakistan cinemas during the period around Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.

“In order to revive and promote local film industry in Pakistan, the Federal Government has decided to put a limited restriction on exhibition/ screening of Indian films during the period around Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha,” the notification said.

The ban will come into effect two days before and two weeks after Eid days.

The ministry has asked the distributors and importers to refrain from screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country.

