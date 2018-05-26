Novelist Mazhar Kaleem, known for ‘Imran Series’, laid to rest

May 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A famed Urdu novelist Mazhar Kaleem M.A, known for his spy novels ‘Imran Series’, passed away after a prolonged illness in Multan on Saturday. He was 75.

His funeral prayers at Multan’s Abdali Mosque were attended by numerous renowned personalities belonging to different segments of the society including poets and lawyers.

Kaleem was laid to rest in his native graveyard.

He was born on July 22, 1942 in Kirri Afghanaan area of Multan.

His real name was Mazhar Nawaz Khan, however, he was commonly known as Mazhar Kaleem M.A.

Mazhar Kaleem, after the death of ‘Imran Series’ creator Ibn-e-Safi, continued the series successfully and wrote over 500 books.

He also served as the anchorperson of a Saraiki talk show of Radio Pakistan from Multan station, “Jamhoor-de-Awaz”.

He was also a lawyer and elected as senior vice president of District Bar Association (DBA), Multan.

Some of Kaleem’s popular publications include Makazonga, Sabolate Aager, Shogi Pama, Double White, Kaya Palat, Shalmaak, Bagop, Khamoash Cheikhein, Calendar Killer, Ganja Bhikari, Ladies Secret Service (Imran Fareedi Series), Black Prince, Aika Baan and Hara Kari.

