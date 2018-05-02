Mother’s Day: Caring for the mums in need

If a woman is giving birth at any of the public facilities in Karachi, chances are that she has little money to spare for new clothes or diapers of the baby. A young LUMS graduate has set up a fund to care for these new mums and babies.

Neha Mankani, who became a midwife, set up the Mama Baby Fund in 2015. It is based in Karachi and provides women, newborns and their families with emergency money and supplies. That’s her way of bringing about change.

As Mother’s Day is approaching, the Mama Baby Fund started a campaign on its Facebook page. You can sponsor one or more ‘starter kits’ and dedicate a gift to a mother figure. Mama Baby Fund will collect details from you and send your mother or loved one a card on your behalf against the starter kits. At the same time, the starter kits will be delivered to new mothers at hospitals.

What’s in it?

The ‘Mother’s Day Starter Kit’ has a carry cot with mosquito net, baby nest, wrapping sheet, give outfits for the baby, two summer caps, diapers, one changing sheet, sanitary pads, antibacterial soap, nappy rash cream, baby oil, multivitamins infant paracetamol and medicine dropper, baby thermometer and a baby rattle.

