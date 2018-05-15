The actress attended the world’s biggest film festival as the brand ambassador of L’Oreal.Mahira Khan, before reaching Pakistan, said that she was in a fix as she was not sure about the dress she was going to wear in the festival.Hollywood and Bollywood stars Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Lingoria, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have attended the star-studded event this year.Adnan Siddiqui was the first Pakistani star to attend the Cannes film festival back in 2008 with the cast of “A Mighty Heart” film.Armeena Rana Khan had also walked the red carpet in the 2013 edition of the film festival.

Story first published: 15th May 2018