Leaving Pakistan permanently, Meera tells fans

Pakistani actor Irtiza Rubab, better known by her stage name Meera, has decided to leave Pakistan.

“I am moving move to America or Canada permanently in a few days,” Meera said. “I will be in touch with my fans through Twitter.”

Meera said that she has the “green cards of both America and Canada”.

She, however, didn’t reveal the reason behind her sudden decision to leave her home country.

“I will soon share the reason for leaving Pakistan with my fans soon.” she added.

Meera made her movie debut in 1995, but earned nationwide critical acclaim in 1999 for her performance in Khilona.

Meera has also worked in Bollywood films like Nazar and Kasak.

Story first published: 3rd May 2018