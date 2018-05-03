Leaving Pakistan permanently, Meera tells fans

May 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo

Pakistani actor Irtiza Rubab, better known by her stage name Meera, has decided to leave Pakistan.

“I am moving move to America or Canada permanently in a few days,” Meera said. “I will be in touch with my fans through Twitter.”

Meera said that she has the “green cards of both America and Canada”.

She, however, didn’t reveal the reason behind her sudden decision to leave her home country.

“I will soon share the reason for leaving Pakistan with my fans soon.” she added.

Meera made her movie debut in 1995, but earned nationwide critical acclaim in 1999 for her performance in Khilona.

Meera has also worked in Bollywood films like Nazar and Kasak.

Published in Culture

Story first published: 3rd May 2018

 

See Also

Emerging Pakistani singer’s fame crosses the border

May 3, 2018 12:47 pm

Pakistan may host New Zealand for T20 series this year

May 3, 2018 11:10 am

Heatwave warning as temperature may reach 45 degrees

May 3, 2018 10:45 am

IG Punjab removes 400 security officials from Sharif family’s protocol

May 2, 2018 9:16 pm

Pakistan’s first intl Kabaddi league begins

May 2, 2018 7:31 pm

Pakistan remain No.1 T20I team in the world

May 2, 2018 6:53 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 02 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 02 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 02 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 02 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.