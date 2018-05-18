Detroit street to be named after Michael Jackson

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The king of pop will be honored in Motown with a street named Michael Jackson Avenue, officials announced on Thursday in Detroit.   

The city, which has a rich history of nurturing American musical talent, will rename a portion of its Randolph Street in the downtown theater district in honor of the late entertainer.

The tribute comes 50 years after his family group known as the “Jackson 5” birthed their career with a successful recording contract audition in the Motor City.

“The Jacksons were among the first groups of black American performers to attain crossover status, and went on to release hit after hit after hit,” said city spokesman Stephen Grady.

Michael Jackson, who started with the group, went on to become one of the most famous performers in pop music history.

He died in 2009 at the age of 50 from a fatal dose of drugs, including the powerful anesthetic propofol.

The street renaming will take place June 15, coinciding with the Detroit Music Weekend outdoor festival, which Tito, Marlon, Jackie and Jermaine Jackson are scheduled to headline.

“This is where music comes from. This is where everybody copied the Motown sound,” Jackie Jackson said at a Detroit news conference.

The city honored another American music royalty during last year’s festival — naming a street after queen of soul Aretha Franklin. – AFP

Published in Culture

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

