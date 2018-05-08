Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor marries Anand Ahuja

May 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married each other in a traditional Sikh wedding on Tuesday. The wedding was a high profile one with various Bollywood superstars such as Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukherjee, Aamir Khan and others attending the event. 

The couple said their vows at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai.

The reception ceremony was held at a lavish hotel in the evening where other Bollywood stars and celebrities arrived.

Published in Culture

Story first published: 8th May 2018

 

See Also

Sonam Kapoor’s glitzy Mehendi ceremony

May 7, 2018 7:18 pm

Bollywood’s Salman Khan back in Indian court in antelope killing case

May 7, 2018 10:00 am

102 not out – Big B, Chintu reunite to deliver a classic

May 7, 2018 9:41 am

Nobody rapes anyone in Bollywood, it’s all consensual: Rakhi Sawant

April 30, 2018 7:13 pm

Priyanka: I’m a proud woman of colour but that’s not the only thing that defines me

April 29, 2018 3:24 pm

Salman Khan thanks fans for support

April 10, 2018 9:28 am

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.