Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor marries Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married each other in a traditional Sikh wedding on Tuesday. The wedding was a high profile one with various Bollywood superstars such as Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukherjee, Aamir Khan and others attending the event.

The couple said their vows at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai.

The reception ceremony was held at a lavish hotel in the evening where other Bollywood stars and celebrities arrived.

Story first published: 8th May 2018