Bahria Town ghosts: Baloch hero Chakar Khan

All eyes are on Bahria Town as the Supreme Court verdict plays out. In Karachi, land is prized for its value. In fact, the land on which Bahria Town is built, Malir, is an ancient land which has been fiercely loved by its people. Here is the story of one such man as recounted by Karachi University’s Dr Rukhman Palari, a folklore specialist.

There was a Baloch man called Chakar Khan of Malir who murdered a Britisher, known as General Hague, and kidnapped his wife. Chakar Khan was caught in Cheecheri ka Maidan and sentenced to death. This was the first time the British ran a case in jail. The woman wrote about this entire story after she was freed and she returned from London to see the sentence carried out.

Chakar Khan was to be hanged. The jailors took him to what is Dalmia today and asked him for his last request. He said, “I want to be able to see Malir. Dharti dekhna chahta hun.”

There were 150 stairs to the gallows. Chakar Khan took his shoes off and kissed each step as he went up.

The hangman tried to put a red hood on his head, as is customary. Chakar Khan took it off. Why, they asked him. “My qibla is Malir,” he said. “I need to see it.”

They warned him that the jerks from hanging by the neck would be extremely painful. There will be at last four jhatkey.

“Har jhatkay me me Malir ko dekhunga,” came his reply. I want to see Malir in every moment as I die.

It took six jerks. But he never even said “uff” as the legend goes.

Story first published: 4th May 2018