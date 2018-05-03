Atiqa Odho is beauty neutral, tells husband to lose weight

Odho, a Pakistani actor who also runs a cosmetic brand, said we can look at the ad from two perspectives.According to her, she was happy to see that a debate started and a lot of women are talking about it. “I think dialogue and debate is a good thing,” she said. “Thank God women in Pakistan are now making their voice heard.”She also said that “every woman has the right to beauty” as “our confidence evolves out of it.”According to her, if we tell a woman to “Look nice”, “Make your hair”, “Do your makeup” or “Wax whatever”, that woman has a “right” to do it. “I don’t think it should have become such a big topic,” she said.One of the Naya Din anchors, Kiran Aftab, asked Odho about what she thinks of people who hold discussions on women dressing up for coming to work.“You get self-grooming classes in the corporate sector across the world,” said Odho. “They teach you how to dress, walk and talk because you have an overall corporate image as well.”Odho said even men these days wear suits and adopt all sorts of new hairstyles and we don’t say anything to them. “Why is it that the men have a right to look good and women don’t?” she asked. “Women have as much right – in fact even more right – to look beautiful and smart.”If my husband didn’t look good, I wouldn’t look at him, said Odho. “I tell him that you need to keep your weight in check. I’m sorry.”Ali Arif, another Naya Din anchor, asked Odho what she thinks about people who think that women dressing up for work “disturb” the office environment. “That’s the problem of men,” she said. “That’s not the women’s problem. Why should the woman change when men have a problem? When we talk about the purdah, as far as I know, men are supposed to lower their gaze. Why is he staring? When men stare, no one says anything to them. The men also have to grow up.”Odho went on to add: “I find it very funny when people say that we are fighting for women empowerment and their rights. And I ask them, who are we fighting? I mean, you and I were born equally so who is it that I am asking for my rights? I am a human and Allah has given me my rights.”According to her, empowerment comes when a woman is financially stable. “I think empowerment will come when the government will support and facilitate women-owned businesses,” she said. “Statements won’t empower her, financial stability will.”“I believe that if you have a problem, you should go to the court,” she said. “I do that. If you have any evidence, you can go there. You let the judge do their work. I have always been a firm believer of the system. You cannot bring about a change until you work from within the system.”She talked about the Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar and Imran Khan-Ayesha Gulalai harassment controversies. “I was not a witness to it and I can’t take sides,” she said. In cases of harassment, she said, there is a pattern and there is evidence that you can use. “You should have a backup for due process.”

Story first published: 3rd May 2018